Laura GreavesIndie Folk Musician. Born 12 July 1995
Laura Greaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995-07-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95c3de1d-f962-4dfe-b37b-b667807eda75
Laura Greaves Tracks
Sort by
Yours Truly
Laura Greaves
Yours Truly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yours Truly
Last played on
Initials
Laura Greaves
Initials
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Initials
Last played on
Back to artist