Frank LutherBorn 4 August 1899. Died 16 November 1980
Frank Luther Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Luther (August 4, 1899 - November 16, 1980) was an American country music singer, dance band vocalist, playwright, songwriter and pianist.
The Three Billy Goats Gruff
Christmas is a-Comin'
She didn't say yes
Who Cares?
