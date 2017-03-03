Richard Wayne Penniman (born December 5, 1932), known as Little Richard, is an American recording artist, singer and musician.

Penniman is known for his dynamic blend of jump blues, gospel, New Orleans rhythm and blues and boogie-woogie as well as charismatic showmanship that led to him being one of the founding fathers of the rock and roll genre of the mid-1950s. Born and raised in a religiously devout family in Macon, Georgia, Penniman left home as a teenager where he performed at minstrel shows before moving to Atlanta at the dawn of the 1950s. Inspired by flamboyant jump blues singer and pianist Billy Wright, Penniman adapted Wright's pompadour hairdo, use of makeup and his flashy outfits and through Wright, landed a deal with RCA Records in 1951, though the four recordings released never charted outside Georgia. In 1953, Penniman briefly moved to Houston, Texas and signed with Peacock Records with his group, the Tempo Toppers. However, none of Penniman's recordings with Peacock were successful and Penniman threatened to quit the record business until Lloyd Price advised him to send his music to Art Rupe, eventually signing with Rupe's Specialty Records. Penniman scored his first hit single in late 1955 with the uptempo number, "Tutti Frutti", leading to an eighteen-month run of hit singles and the release of two albums, becoming one of the early stars of rock and roll.