The Colourfield were an English band formed in 1984 in Manchester when former Specials and Fun Boy Three frontman Terry Hall joined up with ex-Swinging Cats members Toby Lyons and Karl Shale. Despite the fact that all three members were from Coventry, the band was based in Manchester.
Thinking Of You
Thinking Of You
Thinking Of You
Cruel Circus (Janice Long sesison 23rd Jan 1985)
Cruel Circus (Janice Long sesison 23rd Jan 1985)
Faint Hearts (Janice Long sesison 23rd Jan 1985)
Faint Hearts (Janice Long sesison 23rd Jan 1985)
Castles In The Air (Janice Long sesison 23rd Jan 1985)
Castles In The Air (Janice Long sesison 23rd Jan 1985)
