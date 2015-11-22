George David WeissBorn 9 April 1921. Died 23 August 2010
George David Weiss
1921-04-09
George David Weiss Biography (Wikipedia)
George David Weiss (April 9, 1921 – August 23, 2010) was an American songwriter and arranger, who had been a president of the Songwriters Guild of America.
George David Weiss Tracks
What a Wonderful World
What a Wonderful World
What a Wonderful World
Too Close for Comfort, arranged by James Rose
George David Weiss
Too Close for Comfort, arranged by James Rose
Too Close for Comfort, arranged by James Rose
Choir
What a Wonderful World
George David Weiss
What a Wonderful World
What a Wonderful World
