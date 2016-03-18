Martin TerefeBorn 18 April 1969
Martin Terefe
Martin Terefe Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Terefe (born 1969, Stockholm, Sweden) is a Swedish record producer and songwriter, now living and working in London who has produced Grammy, Brit and Juno award -winning albums with artists like Jason Mraz, James Morrison and KT Tunstall. He is also a member of the group Apparatjik.
Martin Terefe Tracks
