These New Puritans are a music group/band from the Southend-on-Sea area of England, United Kingdom. It consists mainly of Jack Barnett (songwriter, producer, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist) and his twin brother George Barnett (drums, metallophone, loops). Thomas Hein (sampler, keyboards, percussion, bass) was an active member of TNP between 2006 and 2016; Sophie Sleigh-Johnson (keyboards, sampler) was an active member of TNP between 2006 and 2010. They have recorded three albums, Beat Pyramid, released in 2008, Hidden, released in 2010, and Field of Reeds, which was released on 10 June 2013.