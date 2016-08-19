These New Puritans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqj05.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95bab79d-e5e8-4d7a-9368-d51430763c69
These New Puritans Biography (Wikipedia)
These New Puritans are a music group/band from the Southend-on-Sea area of England, United Kingdom. It consists mainly of Jack Barnett (songwriter, producer, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist) and his twin brother George Barnett (drums, metallophone, loops). Thomas Hein (sampler, keyboards, percussion, bass) was an active member of TNP between 2006 and 2016; Sophie Sleigh-Johnson (keyboards, sampler) was an active member of TNP between 2006 and 2010. They have recorded three albums, Beat Pyramid, released in 2008, Hidden, released in 2010, and Field of Reeds, which was released on 10 June 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
These New Puritans Performances & Interviews
These New Puritans Tracks
Sort by
Organ Eternal
These New Puritans
Organ Eternal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
Organ Eternal
Last played on
Into The Fire
These New Puritans
Into The Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tmth8.jpglink
Into The Fire
Last played on
These New Puritans- Into The Fire
These New Puritans
These New Puritans- Into The Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
Elvis
These New Puritans
Elvis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
Elvis
Last played on
We Want War
These New Puritans
We Want War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
We Want War
Last played on
Fragment Two
These New Puritans
Fragment Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lz5vk.jpglink
Fragment Two
Last played on
The Way I Do
These New Puritans
The Way I Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
The Way I Do
Last played on
Fire Power
These New Puritans
Fire Power
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
Fire Power
Last played on
Numerology AKA Numbers
These New Puritans
Numerology AKA Numbers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
Numerology AKA Numbers
Last played on
Attack Music (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 10 Oct 2013)
These New Puritans
Attack Music (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 10 Oct 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
Fragment Two (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 10 Oct 2013)
These New Puritans
Fragment Two (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 10 Oct 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
And it's Risen (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 10 Oct 2013)
These New Puritans
And it's Risen (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 10 Oct 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
We Want War - 6Music Session 03/02/2010
These New Puritans
We Want War - 6Music Session 03/02/2010
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
We Want War - 6Music Session 03/02/2010
White Chords (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 3 Feb 2010)
These New Puritans
White Chords (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 3 Feb 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
Hologram (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 3 Feb 2010)
These New Puritans
Hologram (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 3 Feb 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
Organ Eternal (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 10 Oct 2013)
These New Puritans
Organ Eternal (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 10 Oct 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
This Guy's In Love With You (Live At The Barbican)
These New Puritans
This Guy's In Love With You (Live At The Barbican)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
This Guy's In Love With You
These New Puritans
This Guy's In Love With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
This Guy's In Love With You
Last played on
En Papier
These New Puritans
En Papier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
En Papier
Last played on
Hologram - 6 Music Session 07/05/2010
These New Puritans
Hologram - 6 Music Session 07/05/2010
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
Hologram - 6 Music Session 07/05/2010
Last played on
White Chords - 6 Music Session 07/05/2010
These New Puritans
White Chords - 6 Music Session 07/05/2010
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj05.jpglink
White Chords - 6 Music Session 07/05/2010
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Zane Lowe Sessions: These New Puritans
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9bc6q
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-07-03T05:04:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c8b1v.jpg
3
Jul
2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: These New Puritans
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Latest These New Puritans News
These New Puritans Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist