The Wellingtons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wellingtons are a power pop band from Melbourne, Australia. The band has released four albums, including "Keeping Up With The Wellingtons" (2005), "For Friends in Far Away Places" (2006), "Heading North For the Winter" (2008) and "In Transit" (2011).
