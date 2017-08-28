Mike AndersenDanish blues and soul songwriter, guitarist, singer. Born 25 February 1977
Mike Andersen (born Mikkel Dybdal Andersen, February 25, 1977, Rødekro, Denmark) is a Danish blues and soul songwriter, guitarist, singer and bandleader of the Mike Andersen Band.
This Time (feat. Joss Stone)
Jumping At Shadows (feat. Mike Andersen)
