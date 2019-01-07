Jennifer Hudson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jennifer Kate Hudson (born September 12, 1981) is an American singer and actress. She rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist on the third season of American Idol, placing seventh. Hudson made her film debut as Effie White in Dreamgirls (2006), for which she received an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also appeared in Sex and the City (2008), The Secret Life of Bees (2008), and Black Nativity (2013). In 2015, she made her Broadway debut in the role of Shug Avery in The Color Purple.
Following her elimination from American Idol and performance in Dreamgirls, Hudson was later signed to Arista Records by Clive Davis and released her self-titled debut studio album in 2008, which was certified gold in the United States, sold over a million copies worldwide, and received a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Her subsequent studio albums, I Remember Me (2011) and JHUD (2014), saw continued commercial success with the former also being certified gold in the United States. Hudson received her second Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2017 as a cast member on The Color Purple.
- “I think we need to make that happen” - Jennifer Hudson wants to duet with Ed Sheeranhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zm741.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zm741.jpg2017-04-12T15:37:00.000ZThe singer picks one of her favourite Ed Sheeran songs and discusses how she would like to duet with him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zwkrk
“I think we need to make that happen” - Jennifer Hudson wants to duet with Ed Sheeran
- How did Mike + The Mechanics get their name?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x48zf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x48zf.jpg2017-03-17T09:06:00.000ZMike Rutherford reveals the inspiration behind his bands name.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x487m
How did Mike + The Mechanics get their name?
- Jennifer Hudson: "Whitney gave me her blessing"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x47z6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x47z6.jpg2017-03-17T08:50:00.000ZJennifer tells Chris about her emotional tribute to Whitney Houston at the Grammys.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x47fh
Jennifer Hudson: "Whitney gave me her blessing"
- RnB Archives: 2014 - Trevor Nelson & Jennifer Hudsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tdgc9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tdgc9.jpg2016-08-11T17:27:00.000ZJennifer talks about getting a star on the walk of fame at a young age and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044cm9d
RnB Archives: 2014 - Trevor Nelson & Jennifer Hudson
- Jennifer Hudson serenades Trevorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tdfk8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tdfk8.jpg2014-03-06T15:17:00.000ZOscar AND Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson serenades Trevor.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01tdfkv
Jennifer Hudson serenades Trevor
Jennifer Hudson Tracks
Sort by