Cathy Basrak (born 1977) is one of the most prominent young violists today. She was a winner of several important viola competitions such as the 1995 Primrose International Viola Competition, Irving M. Klein Competition, and others. Basrak studied with Michael Tree, Joseph de Pasquale, and Roland and Almita Vamos. Currently, she is an Assistant Principal Violist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. She gave the premiere of the John Williams' viola concerto.