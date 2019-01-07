Damia Farooq is a Pakistani singer-songwriter and musician. Starting her career at the age of thirteen in 2012, she released her debut album Damia Debut which consisted eight tracks including three music videos. Later that year, she released her hit duet single Jana i miss you along with her elder sister, Parisa Farooq. She appeared on many TV shows and interviews on various channels. Since then, she has performed across the country and has done playback singing in drama serials such as " Sun Yara " (ARY Digital), "Phir Se Meri Qismat Likh De" (Hum Sitaray), "Dil Mohalay Ki Haveli" (Geo TV), "Zindagi Mujhe Tera Pata Chahiye" (PTV), "Kis Se Kahoon" (PTV) and many more. Sang in films such as Ishq Positive , Blind Love (2016), Punjab Nahi Jaungi and many more. In 2015, Damia launched her single "Rab Janay" and performed with the famous Romanian band Ex-Akcent TWO. In 2016, Damia released her duet single Jhoomo with Parisa Farooq and months later marked her Coke Studio debut as the youngest featured artist in season 9, as a part team Faakhir. Her latest hit, ARY digital's drama serial OST Sun Yara was nominated in the 16th Lux style awards 2017.