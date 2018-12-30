John Wilson Orchestra
1994
John Wilson Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The John Wilson Orchestra was formed by British orchestral conductor John Wilson in 1994. It is a symphonic orchestra that includes a big jazz band. It performs the original arrangements of MGM musicals and the works of Rodgers and Hammerstein. The orchestra has performed annually in The Proms summer festival since 2009.
John Wilson Orchestra Performances & Interviews
Best bits from Oklahoma! (2017)
2017-08-11
Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! brought new dramatic depth to the Broadway musical. With John Wilson and his orchestra and their signature energy and swagger.
Best bits from Oklahoma! (2017)
John Wilson chats to Steve Wright
2013-11-04
John Wilson talks about his orchestra and the enduring appeal of Hollywood musicals.
John Wilson chats to Steve Wright
John Wilson Orchestra Tracks
Strike Up The Band
John Wilson Orchestra
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
High society (Overture)
Cole Porter
High society (Overture)
High society (Overture)
Gershwin / Arr Heindorf: Rhapsody in Blue: Overture [Live]
George Gershwin
Gershwin / Arr Heindorf: Rhapsody in Blue: Overture [Live]
Gershwin / Arr Heindorf: Rhapsody in Blue: Overture [Live]
West Side Story - Act 2
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story - Act 2
West Side Story - Act 2
West Side Story - Act 1
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story - Act 1
West Side Story - Act 1
Bali Ha'i (From 'South Pacific')
John Wilson Orchestra
Bali Ha'i (From 'South Pacific')
Bali Ha'i (From 'South Pacific')
Singin' In The Rain
John Wilson Orchestra
Singin' In The Rain
Singin' In The Rain
Overture (From 'The King And I')
John Wilson Orchestra
Overture (From 'The King And I')
Overture (From 'The King And I')
Swonderful
John Wilson Orchestra
Swonderful
Swonderful
Sound of Music
John Wilson Orchestra
Sound of Music
Sound of Music
Well Did you Evah
John Wilson Orchestra
Well Did you Evah
Well Did you Evah
Gershwin Overture
John Wilson Orchestra
Gershwin Overture
Gershwin Overture
Barn Dance (From Seven Brides For Seven Brothers)
John Wilson Orchestra
Barn Dance (From Seven Brides For Seven Brothers)
I Got Rhythm (An American in Paris)
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm (An American in Paris)
I Got Rhythm (An American in Paris)
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Saul Chaplin
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
You'll Never Walk Alone (Carousel)
Richard Rodgers
You'll Never Walk Alone (Carousel)
You'll Never Walk Alone (Carousel)
The Trolley Song (Meet Me In St Louis)
John Wilson Orchestra
The Trolley Song (Meet Me In St Louis)
The Trolley Song (Meet Me In St Louis)
Oklahoma (Overture)
Richard Rodgers
Oklahoma (Overture)
Oklahoma (Overture)
Heather on the Hill
Matt Ford
Heather on the Hill
Heather on the Hill
Something Good
John Wilson Orchestra
Something Good
Something Good
Mgm Jubilee Overture
John Wilson Orchestra
Mgm Jubilee Overture
Mgm Jubilee Overture
Oklahoma! Main Title & Overture
John Wilson Orchestra
Oklahoma! Main Title & Overture
Oklahoma! Main Title & Overture
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Richard Rodgers
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Strike Up The Band
John Wilson Orchestra
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Climb Every Mountain
John Wilson Orchestra
Climb Every Mountain
Climb Every Mountain
Oh, Lady be Good
George Gershwin
Oh, Lady be Good
Oh, Lady be Good
An American In Paris (Main Title)
John Wilson Orchestra
An American In Paris (Main Title)
An American In Paris (Main Title)
West Side Story (Concert Performance)
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story (Concert Performance)
West Side Story (Concert Performance)
They Can't Take That Away From Me
John Wilson Orchestra
They Can't Take That Away From Me
They Can't Take That Away From Me
STeppin' out with my baby
Curt Stigers & John Wilson Orchestra
STeppin' out with my baby
STeppin' out with my baby
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
A Canadian in Mayfair
Angela Morley
A Canadian in Mayfair
A Canadian in Mayfair
I Enjoy Being A Girl
Anna-Jane Casey
I Enjoy Being A Girl
I Enjoy Being A Girl
Carousel - musical; You'll never walk alone
Richard Rodgers
Carousel - musical; You'll never walk alone
Carousel - musical; You'll never walk alone
You're Sensational
John Wilson Orchestra
You're Sensational
You're Sensational
June is Busting out all over
John Wilson Orchestra
June is Busting out all over
June is Busting out all over
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Gene de Paul
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
John Wilson Orchestra
I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Steppin' Out
Curtis Stigers
Steppin' Out
Steppin' Out
You Made Me Love You
John Wilson Orchestra
You Made Me Love You
You Made Me Love You
My Melancholy Baby
John Wilson Orchestra
My Melancholy Baby
My Melancholy Baby
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 39: West Side Story
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-11
11
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 39: West Side Story
20:00
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 38: West Side Story
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-11
11
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 38: West Side Story
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 35: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma!
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-11
11
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 35: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma!
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 34: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma! (matinee)
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-11
11
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 34: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma! (matinee)
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-13
13
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
