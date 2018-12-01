Black Men UnitedFormed 1994
Black Men United
1994
Black Men United Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Men United (B.M.U.) was a collaboration of many African American male R&B, neo soul and soul music artists. Its sole song "U Will Know", written by a young D'Angelo, was released in 1994. It was featured in the movie Jason's Lyric and on the movie's soundtrack.
Black Men United Tracks
U Will Know (CJ Mackintosh 7 Edit)
Black Men United
U Will Know (CJ Mackintosh 7 Edit)
You Will Know
Black Men United
You Will Know
You Will Know
