Jonathan HarveyComposer. Born 3 May 1939. Died 4 December 2012
Jonathan Harvey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtcz.jpg
1939-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95a46464-327d-4849-bdfd-a71373097477
Jonathan Harvey Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Dean Harvey (3 May 1939 – 4 December 2012) was a British composer. He held teaching positions at universities and music conservatories in Europe and the USA and was frequently invited to teach in summer schools around the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jonathan Harvey Performances & Interviews
- Jonathan Harveyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021bjvy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021bjvy.jpg2014-06-20T15:20:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the music of Jonathan Harvey - with the composer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021bjwf
Jonathan Harvey
- Electronic Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01znvqy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01znvqy.jpg2014-05-23T16:21:00.000ZAn exploration of electronic music, Jonathan Harvey.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01znvr8
Electronic Music
Featured Works
Jonathan Harvey Tracks
Lotuses
Jonathan Harvey
Lotuses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Lotuses
Last played on
Other Presences
Jonathan Harvey
Other Presences
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Other Presences
Last played on
Song of June
Jonathan Harvey
Song of June
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Song of June
Last played on
I love the Lord
I love the Lord
Last played on
The Angels
Jonathan Harvey
The Angels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
The Angels
Last played on
Plainsongs for Peace and Light
Jonathan Harvey
Plainsongs for Peace and Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Plainsongs for Peace and Light
Last played on
Nachtlied
Jonathan Harvey
Nachtlied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Nachtlied
Last played on
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
Jonathan Harvey
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
Last played on
Wagner Dream - Scene 8, extract Since my life is worth nothing ...
Jonathan Harvey
Wagner Dream - Scene 8, extract Since my life is worth nothing ...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Wagner Dream - Scene 8, extract Since my life is worth nothing ...
Ensemble
Last played on
Bhakti - sections I & II
Jonathan Harvey
Bhakti - sections I & II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Bhakti - sections I & II
Ensemble
Last played on
How could the soul not take flight
Jonathan Harvey
How could the soul not take flight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
How could the soul not take flight
Last played on
Forms of Emptiness
Jonathan Harvey
Forms of Emptiness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Forms of Emptiness
Last played on
The Annunciation
Jonathan Harvey
The Annunciation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
The Annunciation
I love the Lord
I love the Lord
Mortuos Plango, Vivos Voco
Jonathan Harvey
Mortuos Plango, Vivos Voco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Mortuos Plango, Vivos Voco
Come, Holy Ghost
Jonathan Harvey
Come, Holy Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Come, Holy Ghost
Last played on
I love the Lord
I love the Lord
Choir
Last played on
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
Jonathan Harvey
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
Last played on
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
Jonathan Harvey
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
Last played on
Forms of Emptiness (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Jonathan Harvey
Forms of Emptiness (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Forms of Emptiness (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Mortuos plango, vivos voco (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Jonathan Harvey
Mortuos plango, vivos voco (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Mortuos plango, vivos voco (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
How could the soul not take flight (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Jonathan Harvey
How could the soul not take flight (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
How could the soul not take flight (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
The Annunication (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Jonathan Harvey
The Annunication (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
The Annunication (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Last played on
Madonna of Winter and Spring
Jonathan Harvey
Madonna of Winter and Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Madonna of Winter and Spring
Last played on
Come, Holy Ghost (BBC Symphony Chorus at Spitalfields Summer Festival)
Jonathan Harvey
Come, Holy Ghost (BBC Symphony Chorus at Spitalfields Summer Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Come, Holy Ghost (BBC Symphony Chorus at Spitalfields Summer Festival)
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis
Jonathan Harvey
Nunc Dimittis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Nunc Dimittis
Choir
Last played on
Pre-echo for Jean-Guihen
Jonathan Harvey
Pre-echo for Jean-Guihen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Pre-echo for Jean-Guihen
Last played on
Mortuos Piango, Vivos Voco
Jonathan Harvey
Mortuos Piango, Vivos Voco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Mortuos Piango, Vivos Voco
Last played on
Bird Concerto with Pianosong
Jonathan Harvey
Bird Concerto with Pianosong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Bird Concerto with Pianosong
Last played on
Bird Concerto with Piano Song
Jonathan Harvey
Bird Concerto with Piano Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Bird Concerto with Piano Song
Last played on
I love the Lord
I love the Lord
Conductor
Last played on
The Angels
Jonathan Harvey
The Angels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
The Angels
Last played on
ADVAYA
Jonathan Harvey
ADVAYA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
ADVAYA
Last played on
I love the Lord
I love the Lord
Last played on
You
Jonathan Harvey
You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
You
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
String Quartet No. 3
Jonathan Harvey
String Quartet No. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
String Quartet No. 3
Ensemble
Last played on
Quartet No.1
Arditti Quartet
Quartet No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xq628.jpglink
Quartet No.1
Last played on
Mortuos plango, vivos voco - extract
Jonathan Harvey
Mortuos plango, vivos voco - extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Mortuos plango, vivos voco - extract
Last played on
Come, Holy Ghost
Jonathan Harvey
Come, Holy Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Come, Holy Ghost
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e25rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-19T04:30:49
19
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3mc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-04T04:30:49
4
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
