The SisterhoodThe Sisters of Mercy side-project. Formed 1986. Disbanded 1986
The Sisterhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95a290a9-d275-4ec9-bfae-bfe0a2a0008d
The Sisterhood Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sisterhood was a side project by Andrew Eldritch that recorded songs that he had intended for a second album by the Sisters of Mercy with guest musicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Sisterhood Tracks
Sort by
Doris
The Sisterhood
Doris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doris
Performer
Last played on
Ride
The Sisterhood
Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride
Last played on
Call Me Ishmael
The Sisterhood
Call Me Ishmael
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me Ishmael
Last played on
The Sisterhood Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist