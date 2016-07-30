Bennie GreenJazz trombonist. Born 16 April 1923. Died 23 March 1977
Bennie Green
1923-04-16
Bennie Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Bennie Green (April 16, 1923 – March 23, 1977) was an American jazz trombonist.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Green worked in the orchestras of Earl Hines and Charlie Ventura, and recorded as bandleader through the 1950s and 1960s. According to critic Scott Yanow of Allmusic, Green's style straddled swing music and soul, making him one of the few trombonists of the 1950s and '60s uninfluenced by the pioneering sound of J.J. Johnson.
Green relocated to Las Vegas where he played in hotel bands for the last decade of his career, though he made occasional appearances at jazz festivals. He died on March 23, 1977.
Bennie Green Tracks
Hiyo Silver
Melba's Mood
Blue Mambo
Encore
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
