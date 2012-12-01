Mike Morasky is an American composer, animator/visual effects artist, director and programmer. He is best known for his work at Valve Corporation composing the scores for Portal 2, Team Fortress 2, and the Left 4 Dead series. He is also known for his visual effects work on The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix trilogies as well as founding the underground art bands Steel Pole Bath Tub, Milk Cult and DUH.