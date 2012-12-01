Mike Morasky
Mike Morasky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95a17177-500f-45ea-a069-dbcadbad8784
Mike Morasky Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Morasky is an American composer, animator/visual effects artist, director and programmer. He is best known for his work at Valve Corporation composing the scores for Portal 2, Team Fortress 2, and the Left 4 Dead series. He is also known for his visual effects work on The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix trilogies as well as founding the underground art bands Steel Pole Bath Tub, Milk Cult and DUH.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Morasky Tracks
Sort by
Plate Cara Ma Addio (Portal 2)
Mike Morasky
Plate Cara Ma Addio (Portal 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plate Cara Ma Addio (Portal 2)
Last played on
The Friendly Faith Plate (Portal 2)
Mike Morasky
The Friendly Faith Plate (Portal 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mike Morasky Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist