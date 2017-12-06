Freddie StarrBorn 9 January 1943
Freddie Starr
1943-01-09
Freddie Starr Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie Starr (born Frederick Leslie Fowell, 9 January 1943) is an English comedian, impressionist, singer and actor. Starr was the lead singer of Merseybeat pop group the Midniters during the early 1960s, and came to prominence in the early 1970s after appearing on Opportunity Knocks and the Royal Variety Performance.
