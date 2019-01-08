Everything but the Girl Biography (Wikipedia)
Everything but the Girl (sometimes referred to as EBTG) were an English musical duo, formed in Hull in 1982, consisting of lead singer and occasional guitarist Tracey Thorn and guitarist, keyboardist, producer and singer Ben Watt. Everything but the Girl have received eight gold and two platinum album BPI Certifications in the UK, and one gold album RIAA Certification in the US. They had four top ten singles and twelve top forty singles in the UK. Their biggest hit song "Missing" charted high in several countries and reached number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1995 and spent over seven months on the UK Singles Chart thanks to an extremely popular remix by Todd Terry which later led to a Brit Award nomination for Best British Single.
The duo have also been nominated for MTV, EMA and Ivor Novello Awards and received an award from the BMI for sales of over 3 million in the UK alone.
They are currently inactive, although vocalist Tracey Thorn hinted that they may perform again someday. They have not performed publicly since 2000.
Everything but the Girl Tracks
Missing
I Don't Want To Talk About It
Missing (Todd Terry Remix)
Each and Every One
Wrong
Walking Wounded
25th December
Tracey In My Room
Love Is Here Where I Live
Come on Home
