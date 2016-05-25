Emeritus Professor Nigel Osborne MBE (born 23 June 1948, Manchester, England) is a British composer, teacher and aid worker. He served as Reid Professor of Music at the University of Edinburgh and has also taught at the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover. He is known for his extensive charity work supporting war traumatised children using Music Therapy techniques, especially in the Balkans during the disastrous Bosnian War, and in the current Syrian conflict. He is fluent in eight languages.

Osborne was born in Manchester, England, to a Scottish family. He studied composition with Kenneth Leighton, Egon Wellesz, and Witold Rudziński. His compositions include the opera The Electrification of the Soviet Union, Concerto for Flute and Chamber Orchestra commissioned by the City of London Sinfonia, I am Goya, Remembering Esenin, and Birth of the Beatles Symphony.

Professor Osborne retired from his Edinburgh University position in 2012, and is now working internationally as freelance composer, arranger and aid worker.