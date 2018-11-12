The Low Anthem is a band from Providence, Rhode Island formed in 2006 by friends on the baseball diamond, Ben Knox Miller and Jeff Prystowsky. The current lineup consists of Ben Knox Miller (vocals, guitars, trumpets, saws), Jeff Prystowsky (vocals, drums, double basses, synths), Bryan Minto (vocals, guitars, harmonicas) and Florence Grace Wallis (violins, vocals).

Founded by multi-instrumentalists Ben Knox Miller and Jeff Prystowsky in 2006, The Low Anthem have written, produced, and recorded five full-length studio concept albums: What The Crow Brings (2007), Oh My God, Charlie Darwin (2008), Smart Flesh (2011), Eyeland (2016), and The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea (2018).

Known for a personal, crafted, abstract sound, a handmade aesthetic, and love for non-traditional musical instruments and arrangements, The Low Anthem were the recipients of Mojo Magazine's Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award in 2010, toured extensively throughout the US, UK, and Europe, and helped reopen the Columbus Theatre in Providence, RI, an 800 seat / 200 seat historic duplex venue, where they write, produce, mix, and record their songs at Eyeland Recording Studio, their own recording studio built into the vaudeville-era opera house.