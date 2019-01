Robert 'Bob' Hall (born 13 June 1942 in West Byfleet, Surrey, England), is an English boogie-woogie pianist. A long-time collaborator of Alexis Korner, he also performed regularly with bottleneck bluesman Dave Kelly and his sister, Jo Ann Kelly.

