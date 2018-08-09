Alain RomansBorn 13 January 1905. Died 19 December 1988
Alain Romans (1905, Poland – 1988) was a French jazz composer. He studied in Leipzig, Berlin, and Paris. His teachers included Vincent d'Indy. He later worked with Josephine Baker and Django Reinhardt.
Romans wrote music for 12 films. The most famous of them are the films of comedian Jacques Tati, including Les Vacances de M. Hulot (1953), with the theme song "Quel Temps Fait-Il A Paris?", and Mon Oncle (1959).
How Is The Weather In Paris
Alain Romans
Alain Romans
How Is The Weather In Paris
How Is The Weather In Paris
Quel temps fait-il à Paris
Alain Romans
Alain Romans
Quel temps fait-il à Paris
Quel temps fait-il à Paris
Quel Temps Fait-il à Paris?
Alain Romans
Alain Romans
Quel Temps Fait-il à Paris?
Quel Temps Fait-il à Paris?
Les Vacances De Monsieur Hulot (1953): Ambiances Retour Vacances
Alain Romans Et Ses Rythmes & Alain Romans
Les Vacances De Monsieur Hulot (1953): Ambiances Retour Vacances
Les Vacances De Monsieur Hulot (1953): Ambiances Retour Vacances
Mon Oncle (1956-1958): Thème Jazz
Alain Romans Et Ses Rythmes, Frank Barcellini & Alain Romans
Mon Oncle (1956-1958): Thème Jazz
Mon Oncle (1956-1958): Thème Jazz
Les Vacances De Monsieur Hulot (1953): Thème Musicale
Alain Romans Et Ses Rythmes & Alain Romans
Les Vacances De Monsieur Hulot (1953): Thème Musicale
Les Vacances De Monsieur Hulot (1953): Thème Musicale
Quel Teps Fait-Il A paris
Alain Romans
Quel Teps Fait-Il A paris
Quel Teps Fait-Il A paris
Quel temps fait-il a Paris' from 'M. Hulot's Holiday
Alain Romans
Alain Romans
Quel temps fait-il a Paris' from 'M. Hulot's Holiday
