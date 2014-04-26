Georg BrunisBorn 6 February 1902. Died 19 November 1974
Georg Brunis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1902-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9591611d-190b-4ff8-a2e6-a2ae9eacb180
Georg Brunis Biography (Wikipedia)
George Clarence Brunies (February 6, 1902 – November 19, 1974), a.k.a. Georg Brunis, was a jazz trombonist who was part of the dixieland revival. He was known as "The King of the Tailgate Trombone".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georg Brunis Tracks
Sort by
Dippermouth Blues
Bernie Billings, Bob Casey, Muggsy Spanier and His Ragtime Band, Georg Brunis, Rod Cless, Joe Bushkin & Ron Carter
Dippermouth Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dippermouth Blues
Performer
Last played on
In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree
Georg Brunis
In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist