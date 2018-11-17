CanariosFormed 1964. Disbanded 1974
Canarios
1964
Canarios Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Canarios were a Spanish pop band of the 1960s and 1970s from the Canary Islands. They had a 1968 triple gold hit with Get On Your Knees (Los Canarios song) written by lead singer Eduardo "Teddy" Bautista, and was covered by Baron Rojo as a single in 1989.
Canarios Tracks
Get On Your Knees
Los Canarios
Get On Your Knees
Get On Your Knees
What Can I Do For You
Canarios
What Can I Do For You
