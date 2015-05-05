WhitehorseCanadian folk duo. Formed 2011
Whitehorse
2011
Whitehorse Biography (Wikipedia)
Whitehorse is a Canadian folk rock band composed of husband-and-wife duo Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland. Based in Hamilton, Ontario, Doucet and McClelland were both established singer-songwriters before opting to put their solo careers on hold to work together as Whitehorse.
Whitehorse Tracks
Baby What’s Wrong?
Baby What’s Wrong?
Oh Dolores
Oh Dolores
I'm On Fire
I'm On Fire
