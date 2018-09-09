The Alexander BrothersDisbanded 2 November 2013
The Alexander Brothers
The Alexander Brothers were an easy-listening folk-music duo from Scotland, who had been performing since the 1950s.
These Are My Mountains
The Alexander Brothers
These Are My Mountains
These Are My Mountains
Nobody's Child
The Alexander Brothers
Nobody's Child
Nobody's Child
Shetland Reels: Da Tusker/Willafjord/Sandyford Reel
The Alexander Brothers
Shetland Reels: Da Tusker/Willafjord/Sandyford Reel
Doon in the Wee Room
The Alexander Brothers
Doon in the Wee Room
Doon in the Wee Room
Scottish medley
The Alexander Brothers
Scottish medley
Scottish medley
medley
The Alexander Brothers
medley
medley
