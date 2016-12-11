John ThomasWelsh composer and harpist. Born 1 March 1826. Died 19 March 1913
John Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1826-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/958b5141-b6d2-4cbd-b495-7472ccc28810
John Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
John Thomas (1 March 1826 – 19 March 1913) was a Welsh composer and harpist. The bardic name Pencerdd Gwalia (Chief of the Welsh minstrels) was conferred on him at the 1861 Aberdare Eisteddfod.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Thomas Tracks
Sort by
Willie The Weeper
Louis Armstrong
Willie The Weeper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvl.jpglink
Willie The Weeper
Last played on
John Thomas Links
Back to artist