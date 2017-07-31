Paul Pilot (born Paul Wilkinson) is a founding member of the band The Amazing Pilots, along with his brother Phil Wilkinson. He is currently a member of Guidebooks, an experimental sample and song-based band, and a record producer. Pilot lives in Berlin.

Pilot is known for using unusual sounds and instruments alongside more traditional band arrangements. This has been variously with found sound samples or instruments such as bowed saw or bass clarinet. He was quoted as "it's all about finding the unique creative voice of a songwriter, or a story and then finding the sounds and arrangement that match these moments".[citation needed] Pilot has worked with bands such as Clare & the Reasons, The Black Atlantic, Beth Rowley, Rue Royale, and Tim Williams.

After disbanding The Amazing Pilots in 2007, Pilot became in demand as a record producer. Notably he has worked with Northern Ireland artist Duke Special, acting as co-producer for Songs from the Deep Forest and Oh Pioneer while acting as producer for I Never Thought This Day Would Come.