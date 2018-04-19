Chamber Choir IrelandFormed 1991
Chamber Choir Ireland
1991
Chamber Choir Ireland
Chamber Choir Ireland, formerly known as the National Chamber Choir of Ireland, is the Republic of Ireland's national choral ensemble and national chamber choir. Primarily funded by the Arts Council of Ireland, the choir is the resident ensemble at the National Concert Hall and Affiliated Artists to Dublin City University. Paul Hillier, has been the choir's Artistic Director since 2008.
The choir's repertoire spans from early Renaissance music to the present day. It also commissions new works by contemporary composers. In addition to its performances in Ireland and international tours, the choir has released recordings on the Harmonia Mundi, Orchid Classics. and RTÉ Lyric FM labels.
Irish Tune from County Derry for unaccompanied chorus
Percy Grainger
Schott & Sons, Mainz - Opening
Gerald Barry
The Blue Bird
Chamber Choir Ireland
Oh lord, how vain
Gerald Barry
Behold a Silly Tender Babe
Chamber Choir Ireland
Suantraí ár Slánaitheora
Chamber Choir Ireland
Everything Is Ridiculous
Chamber Choir Ireland
