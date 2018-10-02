Phyllis DillonBorn 27 December 1944. Died 15 April 2004
Phyllis Dillon
1944-12-27
Phyllis Dillon Biography (Wikipedia)
Phyllis Dillon OD (27 December 1944 – 15 April 2004) was a Jamaican rocksteady and reggae singer who recorded for Duke Reid's lucrative Treasure Isle record label in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Phyllis Dillon Performances & Interviews
Phyllis Dillon Tracks
Picture On The Wall
Phyllis Dillon
One Life To Live (Mixtape)
Phyllis Dillon
Woman Of The Ghetto
Phyllis Dillon
Don't Stay Away
Phyllis Dillon
Perfidia
Phyllis Dillon
Boys And Girls Reggae (AKA Doing The Reggae) (feat. Hopeton Lewis)
Phyllis Dillon
One Love To Give One Life To Live
Phyllis Dillon
A Thing Of The Past
Phyllis Dillon
Remember That Sunday
Alton Ellis And Phyllis Dillon
Something
Phyllis Dillon
In The Ghetto
Phyllis Dillon
Don't Touch Me Tomato
Phyllis Dillon
One Life to Live
Phyllis Dillon
Make Me Yours
Phyllis Dillon
Nice Time
Phyllis Dillon
Picture On The Wall
Freddie McKay
It's Rocking Time
Phyllis Dillon
One Life (feat. Phyllis Dillon)
Macka B
Living In Love (One Life To Live, One Love To Give)
Phyllis Dillon
Boys & Girls Reggae
Phyllis Dillon
