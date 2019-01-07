SparkleUS R&B singer. Born 12 August 1975
Sparkle
1975-08-12
Sparkle Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephanie Edwards (born May 13, 1975), better known by her stage name Sparkle, is an American R&B singer. She began her career in 1998 as a protégé of fellow Chicago native R. Kelly. Sparkle is probably best known for her 1998 R&B debut hit single "Be Careful".
It's A Fact (CP clean)
Sparkle
Handsome Man
Sparkle
Be Careful
Sparkle
Be Careful (Radio Edit No 2) (Clean)
Sparkle
Be Careful
Sparkle
