The MoonglowsFormed 1953. Disbanded 1960
The Moonglows
1953
The Moonglows Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moonglows were an American R&B group in the 1950s. Their song "Sincerely" went to number 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and number 20 on the Billboard Juke Box chart.
They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.
The Moonglows Tracks
Hey Santa Claus
The Moonglows
Hey Santa Claus
Hey Santa Claus
Ten Commandments Of Love
The Moonglows
Ten Commandments Of Love
Ten Commandments Of Love
Most Of All
The Moonglows
Most Of All
Most Of All
Ten Commandments Of Love
Harvey & The Moonglows
Ten Commandments Of Love
Ten Commandments Of Love
Hey Santa Claus
The Moonglows
Hey Santa Claus
Hey Santa Claus
Twelve Months Of The Year
The Moonglows
Twelve Months Of The Year
Twelve Months Of The Year
Sincerely
The Moonglows
Sincerely
Sincerely
I Knew From The Start
The Moonglows
I Knew From The Start
I Knew From The Start
Lonely Christmas
The Moonglows
Lonely Christmas
Lonely Christmas
Sincerley
The Moonglows
Sincerley
Sincerley
Blue Velvet
The Moonglows
Blue Velvet
Blue Velvet
Real Gone Mama
The Moonglows
Real Gone Mama
Real Gone Mama
I KNEW FROM THE START (From `Rock, Rock, Rock`)
The Moonglows
I KNEW FROM THE START (From `Rock, Rock, Rock`)
In My Diary
The Moonglows
In My Diary
In My Diary
