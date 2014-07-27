Ludolf NielsenBorn 29 January 1876. Died 16 October 1939
Ludolf Nielsen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1876-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/957f8194-dcfd-4a85-a9c1-27a984a647bf
Ludolf Nielsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Henrik Ludolf Nielsen (January 29, 1876 – October 16, 1939) was a Danish composer, violinist, conductor, and pianist. Today he is considered as one of the most important Danish composers of the early 1900s (together with the more famous Carl Nielsen).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ludolf Nielsen Tracks
Sort by
Maestoso from Babelstarnet, op.35
Ludolf Nielsen
Maestoso from Babelstarnet, op.35
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maestoso from Babelstarnet, op.35
Performer
Last played on
Ludolf Nielsen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist