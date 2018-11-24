Michael HurstBorn 1925
Michael Hurst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/957ea483-b709-4efc-9d40-8f954e156ffb
Michael Hurst Tracks
Sort by
A Country Fair arr. Hurst for orchestra
John Carmichael
A Country Fair arr. Hurst for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3j7l.jpglink
A Country Fair arr. Hurst for orchestra
Last played on
Swagman's Promenade
Michael Hurst
Swagman's Promenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swagman's Promenade
Last played on
The Swagman's Promenade
Michael Hurst
The Swagman's Promenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Swagman's Promenade
Last played on
Ten Thousand Miles Away
Trad.
Ten Thousand Miles Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3j7l.jpglink
Ten Thousand Miles Away
Last played on
Back to artist