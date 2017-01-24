The CatsSka/reggae band. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1971
The Cats
1967
The Cats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cats, previously known as The Hustlin' Kind were a ska ensemble from Mile End, London. The group's lineup comprised Tyrone Patterson (keyboards), Richard Archer (bass), John Kpiaye (guitar), and Michael Okoro (drums).
The Cats Tracks
Swan Lake
Last played on
