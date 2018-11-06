Margaret PriceBorn 13 April 1941. Died 28 January 2011
Margaret Price
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0344ny5.jpg
1941-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95759653-a106-4215-a338-a8e21d44c907
Margaret Price Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Margaret Berenice Price DBE (13 April 1941 – 28 January 2011) was a Welsh soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margaret Price Tracks
Sort by
O Lieb, Solang du Lieben Kannst!, S 298, Liebesträum No III: (Animato)
Franz Liszt
O Lieb, Solang du Lieben Kannst!, S 298, Liebesträum No III: (Animato)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
O Lieb, Solang du Lieben Kannst!, S 298, Liebesträum No III: (Animato)
Last played on
Wrth Fynd Hefo Deio I Dywyn
Margaret Price
Wrth Fynd Hefo Deio I Dywyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ny5.jpglink
Wrth Fynd Hefo Deio I Dywyn
Last played on
Susanna, or via, sortite (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Susanna, or via, sortite (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Susanna, or via, sortite (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
Du bist die Ruh, D 776
Franz Schubert
Du bist die Ruh, D 776
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Du bist die Ruh, D 776
Last played on
Un Ballo In Maschera - Act II - ma dall'arido
Giuseppe Verdi
Un Ballo In Maschera - Act II - ma dall'arido
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Un Ballo In Maschera - Act II - ma dall'arido
Last played on
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D.965
Franz Schubert
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D.965
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D.965
Last played on
Lux Aeterna (Requiem)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lux Aeterna (Requiem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Lux Aeterna (Requiem)
Choir
Last played on
Die Nacht op 10, no 3
Richard Strauss
Die Nacht op 10, no 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Die Nacht op 10, no 3
Last played on
Stornello
Giuseppe Verdi
Stornello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Stornello
Last played on
E Susanna non vien! ... Dove sono (Le Nozze di Figro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
E Susanna non vien! ... Dove sono (Le Nozze di Figro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
E Susanna non vien! ... Dove sono (Le Nozze di Figro)
Last played on
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Last played on
Die Lorelei
Franz Liszt
Die Lorelei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Die Lorelei
Last played on
Standchen, Op 17
Richard Strauss
Standchen, Op 17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Standchen, Op 17
Last played on
String Quartet No.2 in F sharp minor, Op.10
Arnold Schoenberg
String Quartet No.2 in F sharp minor, Op.10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
String Quartet No.2 in F sharp minor, Op.10
Last played on
Altenberg Lieder, Op.4
Alban Berg
Altenberg Lieder, Op.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Altenberg Lieder, Op.4
Last played on
Vorrei spiegarvi, O Dio!, K 418
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vorrei spiegarvi, O Dio!, K 418
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Vorrei spiegarvi, O Dio!, K 418
Last played on
Ave Maris
Giuseppe Verdi
Ave Maris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Ave Maris
Performer
Last played on
Tristan und Isolde (conclusion of Love duet from Act II)
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde (conclusion of Love duet from Act II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Tristan und Isolde (conclusion of Love duet from Act II)
Last played on
O SINK HERNIEDER, Nacht der Liebe from Tristan Und Isolde
Richard Wagner
O SINK HERNIEDER, Nacht der Liebe from Tristan Und Isolde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
O SINK HERNIEDER, Nacht der Liebe from Tristan Und Isolde
Last played on
Die Forelle, D 550
Franz Schubert, James Lockhart & Margaret Price
Die Forelle, D 550
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ny5.jpglink
Die Forelle, D 550
Composer
Last played on
Asie (Sheherazade)
Maurice Ravel
Asie (Sheherazade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Asie (Sheherazade)
Last played on
Regenlied
Johannes Brahms
Regenlied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Regenlied
Last played on
Le Nozze Di Figaro: Terzetto: Susanna or via sortite
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze Di Figaro: Terzetto: Susanna or via sortite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Le Nozze Di Figaro: Terzetto: Susanna or via sortite
Last played on
Messa da Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Messa da Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Messa da Requiem
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
The Kingdom Op.51 - excerpt: Part IV - And as they spake
Edward Elgar
The Kingdom Op.51 - excerpt: Part IV - And as they spake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Kingdom Op.51 - excerpt: Part IV - And as they spake
Last played on
Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit (A German Requiem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit (A German Requiem)
Last played on
Tamino mein, O welch ein Gluck (Die Zauberflote)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Tamino mein, O welch ein Gluck (Die Zauberflote)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Tamino mein, O welch ein Gluck (Die Zauberflote)
Last played on
Il Poveretto
Geoffrey Parsons, Giuseppe Verdi, Margaret Price & S. Manfredo Maggioni
Il Poveretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Il Poveretto
Performer
Last played on
Allerseelen!
Richard Strauss
Allerseelen!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Allerseelen!
Last played on
Die Forelle, D 550
Margaret Price
Die Forelle, D 550
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ny5.jpglink
Die Forelle, D 550
Last played on
Liebstod - Tristan & Isolde - Wagner
Margaret Price
Liebstod - Tristan & Isolde - Wagner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ny5.jpglink
Liebstod - Tristan & Isolde - Wagner
Last played on
Isoldes Liebestod (Tristan and Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Isoldes Liebestod (Tristan and Isolde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ppn.jpglink
Isoldes Liebestod (Tristan and Isolde)
Last played on
Requiem K626; Dies irae—Tuba mirum—Rex tremendae
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem K626; Dies irae—Tuba mirum—Rex tremendae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5vhj.jpglink
Requiem K626; Dies irae—Tuba mirum—Rex tremendae
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Le Nozze di Figaro (Final scene)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro (Final scene)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Le Nozze di Figaro (Final scene)
Last played on
6 Songs Op.99 - no.1; Erster Verlust
Felix Mendelssohn
6 Songs Op.99 - no.1; Erster Verlust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
6 Songs Op.99 - no.1; Erster Verlust
Last played on
Playlists featuring Margaret Price
Margaret Price Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist