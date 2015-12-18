James “12” Andrews
James “12” Andrews
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9572481e-2995-402e-8d94-113e832bdedf
James “12” Andrews Tracks
Sort by
Christmas In New Orleans
James “12” Andrews
Christmas In New Orleans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas In New Orleans
Last played on
Dippermouth Blues
Dr. John
Dippermouth Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm3n.jpglink
Dippermouth Blues
Last played on
James “12” Andrews Links
Back to artist