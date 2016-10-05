I Am ArrowsFormed 1 June 2009
I Am Arrows
2009-06-01
I Am Arrows Biography (Wikipedia)
I Am Arrows is an indie rock band founded by former Razorlight drummer Andy Burrows in June 2009. Eleven days after he left Razorlight, it was revealed that Burrows had signed to Universal Records – the same record label as his ex-band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I Am Arrows Tracks
Green Grass
I Am Arrows
Green Grass
Green Grass
Last played on
Nice Try
I Am Arrows
Nice Try
Nice Try
Last played on
Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Great British Songbook)
I Am Arrows
Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Great British Songbook)
Hurricane
I Am Arrows
Hurricane
Hurricane
Last played on
