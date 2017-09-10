Being as an Ocean is an American post-hardcore band from Alpine, California, formed in 2011. The band originally formed in 2005 as Vanguard. They have released four studio albums: Dear G-d..., How We Both Wondrously Perish, a self-titled album and their latest album, Waiting for Morning to Come, released on 8 September 2017. How We Both Wondrously Perish was released in May 2014 and charted at number 57 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S.