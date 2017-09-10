Being as an Ocean
Being as an Ocean
Being as an Ocean is an American post-hardcore band from Alpine, California, formed in 2011. The band originally formed in 2005 as Vanguard. They have released four studio albums: Dear G-d..., How We Both Wondrously Perish, a self-titled album and their latest album, Waiting for Morning to Come, released on 8 September 2017. How We Both Wondrously Perish was released in May 2014 and charted at number 57 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thorns
Ok
Dissolve
L'exquisite Douleur
The People Who Share My Name
Nothing, Save The Power They're Given
