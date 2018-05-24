Chris KnightBorn 24 June 1960
Chris Knight
1960-06-24
Chris Knight Biography
Chris Knight (born June 24, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter from Slaughters, Kentucky. In addition to releasing solo records of his own material, Knight has had a successful career writing songs that have been recorded by Confederate Railroad, John Anderson, and Randy Travis among others.
A Train Not Running
Heart Of Stone
It Ain't Easy Being Me
You Can't Trust No One
Staying Up all Night Long
Saved By love
You Lie When You Call My Name
Little Victories (feat. John Prine)
Something To Keep Me Going
Me And This Road
In the Meantime
Send a Boat
Framed
Little Victories
Out of This Hole
To Get Back Home
Crooked Road
The Border
Carla Came Home
