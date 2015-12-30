Charlie Albright (Korean: 찰리 박 올브라이트) is an American-born classical pianist, composer, and improviser. He is an official Steinway Artist, 2014 Avery Fisher Career Grant Recipient, 2010 Gilmore Young Artist (2010) and former Young Concert Artist. He graduated from Harvard College (B.A.) and the New England Conservatory (M.M.) as the first classical pianist in the schools' five-year BA/MM Joint Program, was named the Leverett House Artist in Residence for 2011–2012, and was one of the 15 Most Interesting Seniors of the Harvard College Class of 2011. He graduated from the Juilliard School of Music with his post-graduate Artist Diploma (A.D.) in 2014.

Albright is a frequent collaborator with Yo-Yo Ma. The New York Times has praised Albright's "jaw-dropping technique" and described his playing as "virtuosity with a distinctive musicality throughout." The New York Concert Review wrote that Albright's playing is "as good as it gets."The Washington Post declared that "Albright is among the most gifted musicians of his generation." The Philadelphia Inquirer published that "his personality was evident in his way of shaping a phrase with a kind of extravagance that had showmanship but never felt cheap. With a fresh, clean, crystalline sound, he played with a kind of ease and smoothness that refuses to airbrush the music, but animates it from within. [He] brought the art of classical-music improvisation to a new level." Albright lives in Seattle and in New York City.