Eric Jacobsen (born July 16, 1982 in Long Island, New York) is an American conductor and cellist. He is currently a member of Brooklyn Rider, The Knights, and the Silk Road Project, and is the Music Director of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Principal Conductor of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony, and an artistic partner of the Northwest Sinfonietta.
