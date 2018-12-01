Eelke van Kleijn (born June 11, 1983) is a Dutch producer and DJ hailing from Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He is known mostly for his electronic dance music, but nowadays also produces music for other media, such as television series, commercials, movie trailers and animations.

In his early career (between 2003 and 2005), he mainly produced electronic records as M.I.D.O.R. & Six4Eight, and he was responsible for some of the DJ Precision releases and remixes. His first release as Eelke Kleijn was "4.5 Billion Years" in 2003 on Segment Records. From 2005 onwards, he solely released music under his own name. His breakthrough came in 2006 when Nick Warren used the track "8 Bit Era" for his Global Underground: Paris compilation. As a result, Eelke released his first artist album Naturally Artificial on Global Underground in 2007. He remixed artists such as John Legend, Goldfish (band), Dave Seaman, Way Out West, Hybrid, Sander Kleinenberg and Nadia Ali. In 2010, Eelke released his second artist album Untold Stories through Manual Music. As a DJ, Eelke has played many venues and festivals including Mystery Land, Extrema Outdoor, Dance Valley, Sensation, Warung Brazil, Privilege Ibiza, Moonpark Buenos Aires, Balaton Sound and several Ultra Music Festival's around the globe.