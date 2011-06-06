Giant StepsSlovak experimental rock band. Formed 4 November 2005
Giant Steps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/956424a7-d55c-4eb1-ab5f-c834c845ace6
Giant Steps Tracks
Sort by
Cut Me To Pieces
Giant Steps
Cut Me To Pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cut Me To Pieces
Last played on
Giant Steps Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
'I'm amazed that I've made it this far' - Pauline Black
-
'Billie Holiday plays a large role in my life' - Pauline Black
-
"The first song I played on stage was in a folk club" - Pauline Black reveals her earliest musical inspirations
-
Pauline Black's My Generation
-
Neil Tennant joins Dermot O'Leary
-
Pauline Black chats to Stuart Maconie
-
Neil Tennant chats with Janice Long
Back to artist