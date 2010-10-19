Child Rebel SoldierFormed 2007. Disbanded 2013
Child Rebel Soldier
2007
Child Rebel Soldier Biography (Wikipedia)
Child Rebel Soldier, shortened CRS, was an American hip hop supergroup, composed of hip hop recording artists and record producers Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Pharrell Williams.
Child Rebel Soldier Tracks
Child Rebel Soldier
