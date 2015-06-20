Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de RicotaFormed 1976. Disbanded 2 November 2002
1976
Patricio Rey y Sus Redonditos de Ricota were a rock band formed in La Plata, Argentina. The group was active from the mid 70s up to the early 2000s. They keep an enormous fan-base in their home country and they are considered by many critics, as one of the most important bands of their generation.
