Le Grand Kalle Born 16 December 1930. Died 11 February 1983
Le Grand Kalle
1930-12-16
Le Grand Kalle Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Athanase Tshamala Kabasele (16 December 1930 in Matadi, Belgian Congo (now Democratic Republic of the Congo) – 11 February 1983 in Paris, France), popularly known as Le Grand Kallé, was a Congolese singer and bandleader, considered the father of modern Congolese music. He is best known for his role as leader of the band, Le Grand Kallé et l'African Jazz, in which capacity he was involved in a number of noted songs, including Indépendance Cha Cha.
Independance Cha-Cha
Joseph Kabasele & Le Grand Kalle
Independance Cha-Cha
Independance Cha-Cha
Tujala Tshibemba
Le Grand Kalle
Tujala Tshibemba
Tujala Tshibemba
Table Ronde
Grand Kalle et L'African Jazz
Table Ronde
Table Ronde
Mama Ngai Habanera
Le Grand Kalle
Mama Ngai Habanera
Jamais Kolonga
Le Grand Kalle
Jamais Kolonga
Indépendance Cha Cha
Le Grand Kalle
Indépendance Cha Cha
Valerine Regina
Le Grand Kalle
Valerine Regina
Carrefour Addis Ababa
Le Grand Kalle
Carrefour Addis Ababa
