Wolfgang Muthspiel
Wolfgang Muthspiel Biography
Wolfgang Muthspiel (born 2 March 1965, Judenburg, Austria) is an Austrian jazz guitarist and record label owner. He is the brother of musician Christian Muthspiel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacksons Pocket
Wolfgang Muthspiel
Jacksons Pocket
Jacksons Pocket
Boogaloo
Wolfgang Muthspiel
Boogaloo
Boogaloo
Superonny
Wolfgang Muthspiel
Superonny
Superonny
Den Wheeler, Den Kenny
Wolfgang Muthspiel
Den Wheeler, Den Kenny
Den Wheeler, Den Kenny
Oak
Wolfgang Muthspiel
Oak
Oak
Rising Grace
Wolfgang Muthspiel
Rising Grace
Rising Grace
